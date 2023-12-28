Aldama is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness.
Aldama was a late addition to Thursday's injury report due to his illness, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up in the first half of a back-to-back set. If he's unavailable, David Roddy and Ziaire Williams are candidates to see additional playing time.
