Aldama is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness.

We'll have a better idea on Aldama's status following Wednesday's shootaround, but if he's unable to give it a go, that would open up minutes for John Konchar, Vince Williams and GG Jackson. Check back closer to Wednesday's tip for official word on Aldama's status.

