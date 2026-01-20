Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness.
We'll have a better idea on Aldama's status following Wednesday's shootaround, but if he's unable to give it a go, that would open up minutes for John Konchar, Vince Williams and GG Jackson. Check back closer to Wednesday's tip for official word on Aldama's status.
