Aldama (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Aldama is in danger of missing his first game of the 2025-26 campaign while nursing a knee issue. He's coming off a decent all-around performance against the Pelicans, posting five points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 24 minutes. If he can't play Saturday, the team will likely pivot to Olivier-Maxence Prosper and GG Jackson to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.