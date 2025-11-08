Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to shoulder soreness.
Aldama has been a productive player for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 25.0 minutes per game in 10 appearances. If he doesn't suit up Sunday, look for the Grizzlies to turn to Vince Williams, John Konchar or even Charles Bassey for extra minutes in the frontcourt.
