Aldama chipped in eight points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.

Aldama replaced Jaren Jackson (injury management) in the starting lineup but failed to capitalize. After a nice start to the season, Aldama has fallen by the wayside when it comes to putting up fantasy value, barely putting up top 150 value over the past week. Outside of sporadic streaming value, he is fine to move on from in competitive formats for now.