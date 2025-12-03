Aldama ended with four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 126-119 loss to the Spurs.

It was a pedestrian effort by Aldama, whose path to a more prominent role is blocked by the frontcourt presences of both Jaren Jackson and Zach Edey. Aldama has averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest in 22 games this season, so he still is doing enough to remain worth rostering in most fantasy leagues.