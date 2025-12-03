Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Quiet off bench in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama ended with four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 126-119 loss to the Spurs.
It was a pedestrian effort by Aldama, whose path to a more prominent role is blocked by the frontcourt presences of both Jaren Jackson and Zach Edey. Aldama has averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest in 22 games this season, so he still is doing enough to remain worth rostering in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Reverting back to bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Game-high 29 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Making first start of season•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Productive outing off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Good to go Sunday•