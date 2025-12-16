Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Quiet outing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama produced three points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.
Despite starting again, Aldama had one of his worst performances of the season, which can primarily be attributed to the respective scoring explosions of Jaren Jackson (31) and Cam Spencer (27). After dropping 22 points in his last two appearances, Aldama cooled off but will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Scores 22 in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Will start Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Scored team-high 22 in win•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Quiet off bench in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Reverting back to bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Game-high 29 points in win•