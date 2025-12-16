Aldama produced three points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.

Despite starting again, Aldama had one of his worst performances of the season, which can primarily be attributed to the respective scoring explosions of Jaren Jackson (31) and Cam Spencer (27). After dropping 22 points in his last two appearances, Aldama cooled off but will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Timberwolves.