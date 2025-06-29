The Grizzlies tendered Aldama's one-year $5.94 million qualifying offer Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Aldama will be a restricted free agent with the qualifying offer being extended. He is coming off the best year of his career, in which he averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.5 minutes per game across 65 appearances, including 16 starts.