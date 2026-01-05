Aldama logged 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Lakers.

Aldama made an appearance despite holding an injury tag leading up to the game, and his shift to the second unit allowed Jock Landale to post a decent total with the first unit. Aldama logged 31 minutes, so it appears that his reported ankle injury isn't that serious. Aside from the near-miss, Aldama's attendance record has been perfect. He's appeared in all 35 games this season and was a starter in eight of them.