Aldama will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Despite averaging 17.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his last four games with the starters, Aldama will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt. Instead, the Grizzlies will start Derrick Rose, Desmond Bane, David Roddy, Jaren Jackson and Bismack Biyombo.