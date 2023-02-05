Aldama is starting Sunday against Toronto, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Aldama started Friday against the Cavaliers and logged 21 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes. Although Jaren Jackson will be back in action Sunday, Aldama will remain in the starting lineup with Dillon Brooks (suspension) unavailable.
