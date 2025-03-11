Aldama (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz.
Aldama will miss his fifth game out of his last six due to a right calf strain, and he doesn't have a timetable for his return. His next chance to play will be against the Cavaliers on Friday. Brandon Clarke (knee) is questionable, so GG Jackson may be asked to soak up extended minutes Monday.
