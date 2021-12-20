site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Remains out Monday
Aldama (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Thunder.
Aldama will miss his third straight game. His next chance to play is Thursday against the Warriors.
