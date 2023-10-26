Watch Now:

Aldama (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Aldama recently sustained a mild right ankle sprain in practice and will be forced to miss a second consecutive game to begin the regular season. He's considered day-to-day, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against Washington. David Roddy should continue to see increased playing time Friday.

