Aldama (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Aldama will suit up and snap a six-game absence streak due to a sprained left ankle. The 23-year-old sustained the injury Dec. 26 after playing only three minutes during the blowout win over Toronto, and in the five outings prior to sustaining the ankle sprain, he had averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 244 minutes per contest.