Aldama won't start Monday's game against the Nuggets.

With Jaren Jackson returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Aldama will slide to the second unit. In his last five appearances off the bench, the 24-year-old forward averaged 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest.