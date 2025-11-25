Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Reverting back to bench Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama won't start Monday's game against the Nuggets.
With Jaren Jackson returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Aldama will slide to the second unit. In his last five appearances off the bench, the 24-year-old forward averaged 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Game-high 29 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Making first start of season•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Productive outing off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Good to go Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable to play Sunday•