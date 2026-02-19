Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama (knee) is out for Friday's game against Utah.
With the All-Star break in the rear-view mirror, the Grizzlies appear to be in no hurry to bring Aldama back. That said, his next chance to play comes Saturday in Miami. Kyle Anderson and Taylor Hendricks should take on the majority of the center minutes Friday.
