Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Ruled out for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Aldama (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Aldama will miss a second straight game after picking up a right knee injury. Jock Landale entered the starting five in Aldama's place Wednesday and should be in position to do so again Friday.
