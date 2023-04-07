Aldama (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

As expected, Aldama has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss at least one game due to an elbow injury he suffered during Wednesday's loss to New Orleans. With Steven Adams (knee) also still out, the Nuggets will be thin in the frontcourt. Aldama's next chance to suit up will come during Sunday's regular-season finale in Oklahoma City.