Aldama closed Sunday's 119-96 victory over the Trail Blazers with 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes.

Aldama led the entire team in scoring off the bench and bounced back from a three-game string of disappointing appearances where he averaged just 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Aldama has shown he can be great when he sees high volume, as in games of at least 28 minutes played he averages 17.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 threes.