Aldama ended Wednesday's 111-106 win over the Trail Blazers with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks over 29 minutes.

Aldama has been inconsistent on the scoreboard early in the season, as he's scored in double figures in just four of his first eight appearances. He posted a season-low three points during Monday's loss to the Jazz but bounced back by shooting 50 percent from the floor during Wednesday's narrow victory. Despite his inconsistency, the 21-year-old has taken on a much larger role for the Grizzlies early in the 2022-23 campaign, as he's averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game.