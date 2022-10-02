Aldama scored 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt) with eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes versus the Bucks on Saturday.

Aldama scored Memphis' first points of the game on a 27-foot three pointer in the first quarter, shortly after blocking a Bobby Portis' alley-oop layup attempt. The Grizzlies center scored five of his 13 total points in the quarter to go along with two assists and the block. The only downside to Aldama's performance came in the form of four fouls, three of which were called against him in the first half.