Aldama provided 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Jazz.

Aldama moved to the starting lineup ahead of Friday's matchup due to the absence of Zach Edey (ankle), and the Spaniard posted an impressive line while handling a heavy workload. Aldama has scored at least 20 points in each of his three starts this season, and he might remain in that role if Edey is unable to suit up when the Grizzlies take on the Clippers on Monday.