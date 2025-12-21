Aldama finished with 37 points (15-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 130-122 loss to the Wizards.

Brandon Clarke's (calf) exit in the first quarter and an ineffective beginning for Jaylen Wells hastened Aldama's entrance into the game, and he took full advantage of his opportunity with the best scoring performance of his career. The fifth-year pro also recorded his third double-double of the season during the loss. During his fifth season with the Grizzlies, Aldama is on pace to set career highs in minutes, points, rebounds, assists and steals.