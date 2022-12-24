Aldama contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix.

Aldama's efficient scoring helped him post a plus-three point differential Friday. The rookie forward has lost much of his fantasy value since moving to the bench, as he is averaging 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.9 minutes across the 14 games he hasn't started this season.