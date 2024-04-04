Aldama won't play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to right foot soreness.
Aldama was previously not listed on the injury report, so his absence comes as a surprise. He'll be replaced by Trey Jemison in the starting lineup. Aldama's next chance to play will come Friday against Detroit for the opening portion of a back-to-back set.
