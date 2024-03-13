Aldama totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 109-97 victory over the Wizards.

Aldama did just enough to satisfy managers, compiling a modest, yet mediocre line. Predicting the Grizzlies' rotation from one night to the next is basically impossible at this point. When available, Aldama makes for a viable streaming option. Feel free to trot him out Wednesday, although keep in mind he could very be ruled out prior to tip-off.