Aldama ended with 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Rockets.

Aldama set a new season-high scoring mark, and the Spaniard continues to make a sizable impact off the bench. Aldama has hit double-digit scoring figures in all but one of his last six outings, and he should continue to find ways to produce as long as his minutes stay in the upper 20s. He's averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over his last six appearances.