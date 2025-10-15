Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Shifting to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Aldama started the first three preseason games for the Grizzlies but will move to the bench with Jaren Jackson (toe) returning to action. Jock Landale will start alongside Jackson in the frontcourt, though Aldama could still push for a starting role once the regular season begins.
