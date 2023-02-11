Aldama provided 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's 128-107 victory over Minnesota.

Aldama made the most of his 20 minutes off the bench Friday, missing just two shots from the field and ending with one of his best scoring marks of the campaign. The Spaniard has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, but he should remain off the bench going forward and that should limit his upside considerably.