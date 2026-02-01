This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Sitting out Monday
Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Aldama will miss his fourth straight game while tending to a right knee injury. His continued absence should keep additional frontcourt opportunities available for Vince Williams and Jock Landale. Aldama's next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Kings.