Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Aldama will miss his fourth straight game while tending to a right knee injury. His continued absence should keep additional frontcourt opportunities available for Vince Williams and Jock Landale. Aldama's next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Kings.

