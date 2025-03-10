Aldama (calf) will not play Monday against the Suns.
Aldama will miss his fourth game out of his last five due to a right calf strain. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Jazz. Brandon Clarke (knee) is questionable, so GG Jackson may be asked to soak up extended minutes Monday.
