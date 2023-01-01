Aldama (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Coach Taylor Jenkins noted Aldama was trending towards sitting out Saturday, and he will in fact be sidelined for the contest. Brandon Clarke should see an expanded role with Aldama absent. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Sacramento.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Trending towards sitting•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable against New Orleans•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Will not return Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Scores double figures off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Turns in neat shooting line•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Returns to bench•