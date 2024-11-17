Aldama is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With Desmond Bane (oblique) having made his return to game action in Friday's loss to Golden State, he will now replace Aldama in the starting five. The 23-year-old forward has carved out a significant role with the Grizzlies, and he has averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals across 29.0 minutes per game in 13 regular-season outings (11 starts).