Aldama will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Aldama started Monday's matchup and logged six points, three assists, two steals and a block over 20 minutes. However, he'll rejoin the reserves for Wednesday's tilt. In 11 games with the second unit, Aldama is averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Starting Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: All-around outing off bench in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-double off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Rejoining reserves•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Continues to thrive as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Puts up 21 points as starter•