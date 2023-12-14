Watch Now:

Aldama will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Aldama started Monday's matchup and logged six points, three assists, two steals and a block over 20 minutes. However, he'll rejoin the reserves for Wednesday's tilt. In 11 games with the second unit, Aldama is averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

