Aldama totaled four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 win over the Wizards.
Aldama battled on the glass all night and came through on the defensive end, though he did struggle to shoot the ball in this one. He typically turns in a more efficient outing on offense, as he entered Sunday's matchup having shot 9-for-17 from the field over his first two games of November.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Scores 11 against Portland•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Volume remains reduced•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Efficient in win•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-double in first NBA start•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Starting season-opener•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Option picked up•