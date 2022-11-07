Aldama totaled four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 win over the Wizards.

Aldama battled on the glass all night and came through on the defensive end, though he did struggle to shoot the ball in this one. He typically turns in a more efficient outing on offense, as he entered Sunday's matchup having shot 9-for-17 from the field over his first two games of November.