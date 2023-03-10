Aldama ended Thursday's 131-110 victory over Golden State with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes.

Aldama played at least 30 minutes for the first time in over a month, topping double digits for the second straight game. With Brandon Clarke (Achilles) done for the season and Steven Adams (knee) set to miss at least another month, Aldama should feature heavily moving forward. While Xavier Tillman is the preferred option, Aldama could provide just enough value to be looked at for streaming purposes, even in 12-team leagues.