Aldama chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 121-111 overtime loss to the Kings.

Aldama finished just one rebound shy of recording a double-double, but the Spaniard still delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court, filling out the stat sheet and chipping in defensively as well. It wouldn't be surprising if Aldama holds a starting role in the final weeks of the regular season, and on that note, he's scored in double figures in seven of his last eight starts, averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in that span.