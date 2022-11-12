Aldama logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 114-103 win over Minnesota.
Aldama returned to double-digit scoring, but he brushed up against his ceiling, as he hasn't exceeded 12 points in any of his last nine contests. Nonetheless, Aldama remains a core piece of Memphis' lineup until Jaren Jackson (foot) returns.
