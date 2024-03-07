Aldama recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 victory over Philadelphia.
The third-year big has caught fire from three-point range, going 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) over the last three games. Aldama's had trouble maintaining much consistency this season, but the injury-ravaged Grizzles will keep him giving him heavy minutes. Over 15 games since the beginning of February, he's averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.9 threes and 0.9 blocks.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Goes for 21 points in OT loss•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Poor shooting display Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Continues quiet play•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Won't play Sunday•