Aldama recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 victory over Philadelphia.

The third-year big has caught fire from three-point range, going 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) over the last three games. Aldama's had trouble maintaining much consistency this season, but the injury-ravaged Grizzles will keep him giving him heavy minutes. Over 15 games since the beginning of February, he's averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.9 threes and 0.9 blocks.