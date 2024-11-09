Aldama notched 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 128-104 win over the Wizards.

Aldama is benefiting from the absence of Desmond Bane (oblique) to handle a bigger role on offense, and he's making the most of the opportunity, similar to what he did in 2023-24. Aldama has started in each of Memphis' last five games, a span in which he's averaging 12.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.