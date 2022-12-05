Aldama produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 18 minutes during Sunday's 122-112 victory over the Pistons.
Aldama didn't do much in terms of scoring, but he turned in his best rebounding performance since Nov. 18 and also flashed his ability to protect the rim. He's swatted away five shots over his last two contests to go along with 12 total boards and eight assists.
