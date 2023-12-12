Watch Now:

Aldama is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Dallas, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Aldama will make his fifth start of the season and his first since Nov.26. Bismack Biyombo will head to the bench as Memphis attempts to counter the small-ball, spacing-oriented Mavericks' offense, which features Dante Exum and Derrick Jones at the forward positions.

