Aldama will start Wednesday's season-opener against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Aldama will get the nod at power forward alongside Steven Adams to begin the year, and it looks as though he'll have a chance to grab hold of that spot for the foreseeable future -- at least until Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) returns from injury. It is worth noting, however, that Memphis is without both Dillon Brooks (thigh) and Ziaire Williams (knee), so it's possible coach Taylor Jenkins could use a different lineup when both players are available. Either way, it's encouraging for Aldama that he's starting over Brandon Clarke.