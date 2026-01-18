Aldama is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Aldama will make his ninth start of the season Sunday -- and first since Dec. 28 -- while Jock Landale reverts to a bench role. As a starter this season, Aldama has averaged 18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 threes over 32.9 minutes per game.