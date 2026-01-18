Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Aldama will make his ninth start of the season Sunday -- and first since Dec. 28 -- while Jock Landale reverts to a bench role. As a starter this season, Aldama has averaged 18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 threes over 32.9 minutes per game.
