Aldama is starting Sunday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Aldama posted a double-double in 36 minutes of playing time during Saturday's loss to the Spurs, and he'll make his first start of the season during the second half of the back-to-back set. Jacob Gilyard will retreat to the bench Sunday.
