Aldama will enter the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cavs, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.
This was the expected move with Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) unavailable for Thursday's game, and Aldama could make sense as a streaming option. Through 12 starts this season, he's put in averages of 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 triples, 1.0 steal and 1.1 block per contest. Joining him in the first unit will be Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Xavier Tillman.
