Aldama is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Jazz on Tuesday.

Aldama will start for the fourth time in December while Jock Landale heads to the bench for Tuesday's contest. Aldama scored a career-high 37 points in the Grizzlies' loss to the Wizards on Saturday and has scored at least 22 points in three of his last six outings.

