Aldama will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Aldama will step into the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 5, with Jaren Jackson (calf) sidelined. In 18 appearances with the first five, Aldama has averaged 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 28.2 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Posts big double-double off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Sneaky production in win•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Fills up stat sheet Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Shines off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Returns to bench unit•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Quality numbers in starting role•