Aldama will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Aldama will step into the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 5, with Jaren Jackson (calf) sidelined. In 18 appearances with the first five, Aldama has averaged 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 28.2 minutes.