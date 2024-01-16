Aldama (knee) recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench in Monday's 116-107 win over the Warriors.

After missing the Grizzlies' previous three games with a left knee contusion, Aldama stepped back into the rotation Monday and produced solid numbers in the blocks category in particular while serving as the primary backup to starting center Xavier Tillman. Though Aldama has seen most of his minutes at power forward in 2023-24, he could end up working primarily as a center in the wake of Bismack Biyombo's release and with rookie GG Jackson staking a claim to a larger role at forward.